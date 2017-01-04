STYLE & FASHION

What will North Carolina's First Lady wear to the inaugural ball?
Roy and Kristen Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Just as important as Cinderella's dress is the ball gown our new governor's wife will wear to Saturday's Inaugural Ball. First Lady Kristen Cooper and North Carolina designer C.J. Bostrom invited me to Kristen's final fitting in her home before the ball.

Bostrom owns a bridal boutique in Charlotte and designs her own clothing line.

Here's a link to her store: J. Major's Bridal Boutique

Here's a link to her clothing line: Erin Grey Couture

She and Kristen met just a few weeks ago and the two say their style fits perfectly together: classic with a hint of edge, a modern twist. Kristen says she wanted something with sleeves because she expected it to be cold (she was right!), she wanted something that was NOT over the top, and she wanted something with a beautiful color. And that's exactly what Bostrom found and designed.

Here's a pic of some dress sketches Bostrom came up with:


She also took pictures of mock ups on mannequins and sent them to Kristen until they could decide on "the one".



Dresses like this typically take Bostrom three months to make. For Kristen's dress, she had three weeks. She also typically charges $2,000-$5,000.

"For her, I cut her a deal. I will say - just because to be part of this - I was very humbled."

We won't show you her entire look, just pieces of the gorgeous iridescent stretch silky taffeta "With a sheen of, I call it a peacock blue, because you see a couple of different colors," Bostrom explained.

You'll have to see it for yourself in our coverage of the ball Sunday night. After the ball, the gown will go to the NC Museum of History to join all the other governor's wives' past ball gowns.

