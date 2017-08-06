Many women think they can walk with ease in sky-high heels, but what about roller-skating?If you can do both of those things well, we might have just the product for you.Check out Yves Saint Laurent's new roller-skate-stilettos.The three-inch pumps feature two roller skate wheels and a kick-stop brake.YSL has both a high-heel version and a boot version.But living dangerously doesn't come cheap.These heels on wheels will set you back $2,600 dollars.