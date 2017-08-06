STYLE & FASHION

Yves Saint Laurent selling roller skate stilettos for $2K

Yves Saint Laurent selling roller skate stilettos

Many women think they can walk with ease in sky-high heels, but what about roller-skating?

If you can do both of those things well, we might have just the product for you.

Check out Yves Saint Laurent's new roller-skate-stilettos.

The three-inch pumps feature two roller skate wheels and a kick-stop brake.

YSL has both a high-heel version and a boot version.

But living dangerously doesn't come cheap.

These heels on wheels will set you back $2,600 dollars.

