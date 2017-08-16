Raleigh father accused of leaving his five children alone to work

Victor Alonzo King (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is in jail facing child abuse charges for allegedly leaving his five children under age eight at home alone all day on Tuesday

Raleigh police say the man was at work.

Victor Alonzo King lists his employer as Chipotle.

When ABC11 called the Chipotle nearest King's North Raleigh home, a woman who identified herself as the manager said she had power of attorney for King.

She wouldn't say whether he worked at the store she manages but she did say he left his children with a neighbor who had kept them before and that the neighbor then left the children alone.

King, who is 30 years old, is the father of all five children according to court documents obtained by ABC11.

Those documents list the children's ages as eight, seven, five, three and one.

King is still in jail on a $25,000 bond.
