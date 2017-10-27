Father of 9-year-old Fayetteville boy allegedly killed by mother breaks silence

Kareem Moore Sr., spoke out about the loss of his youngest son, whose mother is charged with murder.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The father of a 9-year-old boy found beaten to death in a Fayetteville hotel room last weekend is speaking out about his loss and the mother's murder charge.

He remembers his son as an outgoing child who was loved by so many.

Zamarie Chance had just turned 9 earlier this month. His dad, Kareem Moore Sr., lives in Charlotte and was coming to town to bring his son birthday gifts. Those gifts were never delivered to Zamarie.

Zamarie's older brother, Kareem Moore Jr., remembers the little boy as a shining star.

"He was very smart and had a smile worth a thousand words," Moore Jr. said. "Very loved by both sides of this family and everybody that's ever met him loved him."

Both Moores are heartbroken. Zamarie was taken from them far too soon.

"He loved his iPad, playing those games, fidgets," said Kareem Moore Sr. "He was simple. He didn't ask for a whole lot."

The Moores told ABC11 that the child's mother, Crystal Matthews, never showed signs of being mentally unstable.

"I've known Crystal for years, and the Crystal I knew loved Zamarie," Moore Jr. said. "I'd be wrong to say she didn't."

RELATED: Fayetteville mom accused of killing son chooses to represent herself

Family members of Matthews' sent paperwork to Moore that showed the mother of the child had been diagnosed with psychosis last year.

She was taking medication daily to treat anxiety, insomnia, and mental illness.

Kareem Moore Sr. said he didn't know about the mental-health evaluations and said had he known, his son would be alive today.

"My son fought for his life, according to what I heard," Moore Sr. said. "So until that, just us for Zamarie. Not justice, because he didn't get that, but just us."
