Father, son charged in fatal Henderson shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson overnight.The shooting happened during an argument in the 200 block of Gary Street.Officers responding to the area found 25-year-old Jaylin Jones with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.Scottie Lee Bates II, 21, and Scottie Lee Bates, 59, were charged in the case. Police confirmed they are father and son.They are being held on no bond.Henderson police thanked the community for providing information that led to the arrests.