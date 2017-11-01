Fayetteville police suspect no foul play in mother, daughter death case

Police do not suspect foul play after the initial investigation.

Authorities have determined the causes of death in the case of two Fayetteville women found dead inside of their home.

In August, officers found Mary Belle Poole, 72, and Amy Poole Davidson, 50, dead inside of a home in the 5500 block of Aberdeen Place after a well-being check.

On Wednesday, officials said they do not suspect foul play, adding that they're attributing Davidson's death to complications of "non-traumatic seizure disorder."

Reports show she suffered from some developmental disabilities, which officials believe played a role in her demise following the death of her mom/caretaker who died of natural causes.
