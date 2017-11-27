Police say a North Carolina woman was disfigured after being stabbed with a box cutter and a suspect has been arrested in the case.The Fayetteville Observer reports the Fayetteville Police Department says 47-year-old Selena Cheri McDowell is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury.According to an arrest warrant, McDowell and 33-year-old Deneidra Carter got into a fight around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said Carter was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, needed 15 stitches and will require plastic surgery.Bail for McDowell was set at $5,000. It's not known if she has an attorney.