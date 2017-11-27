FAYETTEVILLE --Police say a North Carolina woman was disfigured after being stabbed with a box cutter and a suspect has been arrested in the case.
The Fayetteville Observer reports the Fayetteville Police Department says 47-year-old Selena Cheri McDowell is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury.
According to an arrest warrant, McDowell and 33-year-old Deneidra Carter got into a fight around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said Carter was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, needed 15 stitches and will require plastic surgery.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Bail for McDowell was set at $5,000. It's not known if she has an attorney.