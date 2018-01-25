Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop

Robertson's Sandwich Shop had to be boarded up Wednesday.

A Fayetteville sandwich shop is closed for business - and a child escaped serious injury - after a sports car smashed into the building Wednesday.Special police say the elderly driver was parked right in front of the business when he accidentally put his Chevrolet Corvette into drive instead of reverse and hit the gas. The car drove directly into Robertson's Sandwich Shop at 2712 Bragg Blvd.According to police, the driver is in his late 70s. He was taken to the hospital and tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.The owner and his 8-year-old son were both hit by the car. The child was trapped, but did not have to go to the hospital. He sustained minor injuries."I just heard a big boom, and I happened to be where it happened at," said NC Special Police officer Tony Wayne Porter. "I got out to run up and see what was going on. I saw people running everywhere and I noticed the building falling in."The sandwich shop owner hopes to reopen next week. The property owner's plan is to have the storefront rebuilt in the next few days.