FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville gang leader deemed "priority number one" sentenced to 35 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Notorious gang leader sentenced to 35 years in prison.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
One of Fayetteville's notorious gang members and drug traffickers is off the streets.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced Wednesday that Genesis Lee Whitted Jr. was sentenced to 35 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

A joint investigation conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department and the FBI revealed that Whitted was the leader of a violent, Fayetteville-based Bloods gang called "Addicted to Money" or "A.T.M."

Authorities said Whitted and other members of the gang have been linked to serious crimes in the Fayetteville community, including home invasion robberies, carjackings, shootings, financial fraud, and drug trafficking.

Whitted and other members of A.T.M. regularly possessed firearms in furtherance of their crimes.

The Department of Justice said Whitted was responsible for manufacturing and distributing large amounts of narcotics, primarily cocaine and crack over almost 10 years.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Because he was so adept at manufacturing cocaine base, he even obtained tattoos on his chest of a Pyrex measuring cup and a box of baking soda - key implements in the cocaine base manufacturing process.

In late 2015, Whitted opened a purported car wash called LLB Auto Spa on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville.

Using covert surveillance techniques, the FBI and FPD recorded Whitted and his accomplices' activities.

The recordings showed that over the course of several months, many cars pulled in and out of the car wash, but very few cars were actually washed.

It appeared that the "car wash" was primarily a place for drug transactions to occur.

In addition to drug dealing, Whitted and other A.T.M members were feared due to their propensity for violent home invasion robberies of other drug dealers.

Girlfriends of drug dealers were also frequently harmed during these invasions.

On two occasions, Whitted and his accomplices poured boiling water on the victims until they disclosed the locations of the drugs and/or currency.

During one of these invasions, a taser was deployed on a woman's genital area.

Because of the threat posed by Whitted, the Fayetteville Police Department deemed him "priority number one."

Six of his associates have also been charged, convicted, and sentenced in federal court
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gangcrimearrestFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFBIFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
76-year-old man arrested in murder of 72-year-old wife
Police: 72-year-old woman fatally shot during domestic dispute
2 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville car crash
More Fayetteville
Top Stories
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
Carolina Hurricanes remove Ron Francis from GM role
Police: 1 killed, another student hurt in Alabama school shooting
S.C. Senate empowers state to use electric chair
How to spot a work from home job scam
Florida school shooting suspect formally charged with 17 counts of murder
Durham sheriff's deputy shoots, kills dog during service call
Wake Tech receives million dollar donation to nursing school
Show More
Nash County school resource officers train for active shooter
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Greensboro man arrested after allegedly raping young family member
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 7, 2018
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
Durham sheriff's deputy shoots, kills dog during service call
NC State falls to Boston College, 91-87, in ACC Tournament
More Video