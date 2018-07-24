Fayetteville hit with rash of cell-phone store thefts

Do these guys look familiar? @FayettevillePD say they were running a snatch and go operation, stealing cellphones at local @verizon and @ATT stores. Details at 11 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Zn213DCKut — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) July 25, 2018

Investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for a recent rash of thefts from cell phone retail establishments.Police said the suspects entered the cell phone retail establishments, picked up the cell phones, defeated the anti-theft devices and quickly ran out of the stores with the stolen items.Below are the businesses that were involved.June 19, 2018 - Verizon Wireless, 1900 block of Skibo RoadJuly 2, 2018 - AT&T, 4600 block of Ramsey StreetJuly 4, 2018 - Verizon Wireless, 1900 block of Skibo RoadJuly 10, 2018 - AT&T, 1900 block of Skibo RoadJuly 16, 2018 - AT&T, 1900 block of Skibo RoadDetectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Property Crimes Unit have obtained surveillance photos from the businesses and are requesting anyone who recognizes the suspect(s) in the photos to please contact detectives.Anyone with any information regarding the thefts, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective K. Valentine with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3699 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).