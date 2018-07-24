Fayetteville hit with rash of cell-phone store thefts

Snatch-and-go cell phone thefts are on the rise in Fayetteville. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for a recent rash of thefts from cell phone retail establishments.

Police said the suspects entered the cell phone retail establishments, picked up the cell phones, defeated the anti-theft devices and quickly ran out of the stores with the stolen items.

Below are the businesses that were involved.



June 19, 2018 - Verizon Wireless, 1900 block of Skibo Road
July 2, 2018 - AT&T, 4600 block of Ramsey Street
July 4, 2018 - Verizon Wireless, 1900 block of Skibo Road
July 10, 2018 - AT&T, 1900 block of Skibo Road
July 16, 2018 - AT&T, 1900 block of Skibo Road

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Property Crimes Unit have obtained surveillance photos from the businesses and are requesting anyone who recognizes the suspect(s) in the photos to please contact detectives.

Anyone with any information regarding the thefts, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective K. Valentine with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3699 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
