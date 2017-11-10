Fayetteville man injured in stabbing at Winston-Salem State University

(Credit: WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man is in the hospital following a stabbing at Winston-Salem State University.

Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, the university went on lockdown following reports of a stabbing, WGHP reports.



Police said 20-year-old Terrence Semple, a sophomore business administration major, was injured.

Officers are still searching for a suspect and have not commented on the severity of Semple's injury.

The lockdown was later lifted.

----------------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingcrimefayetteville newsWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info
Freeze warning tonight
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Show More
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
Durham domestic abuse survivor hopes new app will save lives
Raleigh residents react to city's pricey new logo
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos