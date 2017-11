RamALERT: WSSU campus is currently on lockdown. Secure inside a room until further advised. Do not come to campus until advised. — WSSU (@WSSURAMS) November 10, 2017

A Fayetteville man is in the hospital following a stabbing at Winston-Salem State University.Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, the university went on lockdown following reports of a stabbing, WGHP reports.Police said 20-year-old Terrence Semple, a sophomore business administration major, was injured.Officers are still searching for a suspect and have not commented on the severity of Semple's injury.The lockdown was later lifted.