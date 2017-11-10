WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man is in the hospital following a stabbing at Winston-Salem State University.
Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, the university went on lockdown following reports of a stabbing, WGHP reports.
RamALERT: WSSU campus is currently on lockdown. Secure inside a room until further advised. Do not come to campus until advised.— WSSU (@WSSURAMS) November 10, 2017
Police said 20-year-old Terrence Semple, a sophomore business administration major, was injured.
Officers are still searching for a suspect and have not commented on the severity of Semple's injury.
The lockdown was later lifted.
----------------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD