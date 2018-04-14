Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead

Jesse Sgro, 22, the man who vanished a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County was found dead Saturday.He was found in the middle of the lake several hundred yards from both the pier and the far shoreline, a state parks spokesperson said.Sgro's body was found in about 12 to 14 feet of water.The spokesperson said Sgro had removed some articles of clothing, apparently in an effort to swim.Sgro's family had come down to assist with the search.Jesse was at the park for a church retreat and went missing last Saturday.