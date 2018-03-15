FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man has been arrested following a shooting at Ace Cash Express.
Police said 34-year-old Nealando Gordon and 23-year-old Shawn Quinones were at the location on Bragg Boulevard Wednesday when they became involved in a verbal disagreement.
Reports show the disagreement quickly turned physical, and Gordon took out a handgun and shot Quinones in the chest.
The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in fair condition.
Gordon was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.