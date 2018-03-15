A Fayetteville man has been arrested following a shooting at Ace Cash Express.Police said 34-year-old Nealando Gordon and 23-year-old Shawn Quinones were at the location on Bragg Boulevard Wednesday when they became involved in a verbal disagreement.Reports show the disagreement quickly turned physical, and Gordon took out a handgun and shot Quinones in the chest.The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in fair condition.Gordon was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.