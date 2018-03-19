Fayetteville man wanted for fatally shooting woman, injuring another turns himself in

Cory Jamaica Ward (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of a Hope Mills woman has turned himself in.

Police said 38-year-old Cory Ward surrendered to law enforcement Sunday after being wanted for killing 26-year-old Quincetta Daniels and injuring 50-year-old Gwendolyn Womack on March 3.

Ward has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains without bound.
