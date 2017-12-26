Fayetteville officer on leave after firing shots at car

BREAKING: An administrative investigation underway after @FayettevillePD says an officer ‘negligently’ fired his weapon while responding to a call for a noise complaint and shots fired. No one was injured. Officer is not on administrative leave. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 26, 2017

A Fayetteville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he fired shots in the direction of a moving vehicle.ABC11's Morgan Norwood was the first to break the story on Twitter.A short time later, police emailed a statement to ABC11:Police told ABC11 that the officer will assume desk duty on Wednesday.