Fayetteville officer on leave after firing shots at car

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Fayetteville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he fired shots in the direction of a moving vehicle.
ABC11's Morgan Norwood was the first to break the story on Twitter.
BREAKING: An administrative investigation underway after @FayettevillePD says an officer ‘negligently’ fired his weapon while responding to a call for a noise complaint and shots fired. No one was injured. Officer is not on administrative leave. #abc11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 26, 2017
A short time later, police emailed a statement to ABC11:
"On Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 10:50 pm, officers with the FPD responded to a report of a loud party at an apartment at the Brittany Place Apartment located along the 600 block of Ashbrook Court near the Montclair subdivision. While the officers were investigating the loud noise complaint, they heard the sound of screeching tires from the area of Ashbrook Road, which is adjacent to the apartment complex. Simultaneously, the two (2) officers heard an exchange of gunfire coming from the area of Ashbrook Road. The officers drew their service weapons and one of the officers discharged his weapon during the process. There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the firearm discharge. The FPD's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating this incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave."
Police told ABC11 that the officer will assume desk duty on Wednesday.