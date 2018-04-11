Fayetteville police arrest man suspected of carjacking woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Man accused of carjacking mom with baby. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said Wednesday evening that a man suspected of pulling a woman out of her vehicle at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then stealing her car has turned himself in.

Edward Eugene Elliott, 58, turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday evening.

He has been arrested and charged with common law robbery, attempted abduction of a child, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony possession of stolen property.

Elliott is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $45,000 secured bond.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the hospital at 1638 Owen Drive.

The preliminary investigation a man approached the victim as she was entering her vehicle. He approached the driver's side door and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.

The victim began physically resisting, but the suspect was still able to pull her out of the vehicle.

He opened my door and said "get the (expletive) out the car, get the (expletive) out the car," said Keyvonna Patrick.



Patrick said she wasn't getting out without a fight, and most importantly her infant daughter still strapped in the car

She then had to run over to the other side of her car and remove her 10-month-old child from the seat before the carjacker drove away.

Police said Elliott is known to hang around Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and in fact, police had questioned him hours earlier in reference to another matter.

When Patrick described her attacker, Elliott was a match, police told ABC11.

"I still haven't slept," Patrick said. "I don't trust anyone after this."
