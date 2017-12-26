  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Fayetteville Police: Curbside boxes become billboards for burglars

EMBED </>More Videos

Boxes left on the curb can advertise the consumer goods in your home.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is asking residents to "Be Wise, Don't Advertise."

With break-ins on the rise during the holiday season, officers are reminding residents to break down their boxes.

On Tuesday, ABC11 went on a dumpster dive to make sure everyone got the memo. We found TV, hoverboard and appliance boxes all left at the curb. While many of us are eager to clear the clutter after unwrapping the gifts, police said you should break the boxes from your big-ticket items down.

Leaving them in plain sight creates a shopping list for criminals looking to break-in.

"Criminals take calculated risks. They don't want to break in somewhere that they know they're not going to get anything," said Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

Police are encouraging everyone to break down boxes and place them inside dark trash bags before placing them at the curb on pickup day.

Additionally, you may consider re-purposing the boxes to keep from throwing them out.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
break-inchristmas giftfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Season of taking: Spike in Raleigh burglaries, break-ins
NCDOT treats Wake County roads ahead of possible snow
Fayetteville officer on leave after firing shots at car
Former Durham County DA loses bid to regain law license
Troopers investigate head-on crash on US-70 in Durham
Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House
Christmas tree may be behind deadly Harnett County fire
Lifelong best friends discover they're brothers
Show More
Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in crash
Woman dies in Christmas fire at Vass home
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
More News
Top Video
News Digest for December 26, 2017
Season of taking: Spike in Raleigh burglaries, break-ins
NCDOT treats Wake County roads ahead of possible snow
Fayetteville officer on leave after firing shots at car
More Video