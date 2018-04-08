CRIME

Fayetteville police find man shot in car

Man critically injured in Fayetteville shooting (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man in is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Fayetteville police said the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.

Officers said they responded to the intersection after reports of a shooting and found the man inside of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the investigating; they do not believe the incident was random.

Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
