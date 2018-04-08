Fayetteville police find man shot in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A man in is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.
Fayetteville police said the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.
Officers said they responded to the intersection after reports of a shooting and found the man inside of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the investigating; they do not believe the incident was random.
Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).