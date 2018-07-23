Fayetteville police have located mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction

3-month-old Serenity McLean

Fayetteville authorities have found a missing mother and her 3-month-old baby after family members reported they were abducted from their home.Alyssa Hammonds, 19, and her 3-month-old Serenity Mclean were forced from their home in the 1800 block of Camelot Drive, police say.Investigators have also located the suspected abductor and the child's father, Delano R. McLean, 18, of Fayetteville.Police say McLean forced entry into Hammonds' home through a window and forced the mother and child into her silver 2004 Nissan Maxima and left the area.All three have been located, officials say.McLean is being charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.McLean is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.Officials said Hammonds and McLean are in good physical condition.