ABDUCTION

Fayetteville police have located mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are looking for abducted mother and baby after they were reportedly abducted from their home overnight. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville authorities have found a missing mother and her 3-month-old baby after family members reported they were abducted from their home.

Alyssa Hammonds, 19, and her 3-month-old Serenity Mclean were forced from their home in the 1800 block of Camelot Drive, police say.

3-month-old Serenity McLean

Alyssa Hammonds, 19, of Fayetteville


Investigators have also located the suspected abductor and the child's father, Delano R. McLean, 18, of Fayetteville.

Delano McLean, 18, of Fayetteville



Police say McLean forced entry into Hammonds' home through a window and forced the mother and child into her silver 2004 Nissan Maxima and left the area.

All three have been located, officials say.

McLean is being charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

McLean is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Officials said Hammonds and McLean are in good physical condition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABDUCTION
12-year-old girl who prompted Virginia AMBER Alert found safe
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
More abduction
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News