Fayetteville police hoping for tips to solve cold case

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to solve a cold case murder.On November 20, 2005, Creg Johnson was found shot to death in the Line Up barber shop on Yadkin Road.Monday, detectives joined members of Johnson's family to distribute flyers along Yadkin Road Corridor and surrounding areas.A $10,000 reward if being offered for tips leading to an arrest.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Johnson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 224-3257 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.