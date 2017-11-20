Fayetteville police hoping for tips to solve cold case

Creg Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to solve a cold case murder.

On November 20, 2005, Creg Johnson was found shot to death in the Line Up barber shop on Yadkin Road.

Monday, detectives joined members of Johnson's family to distribute flyers along Yadkin Road Corridor and surrounding areas.

A $10,000 reward if being offered for tips leading to an arrest.



Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Johnson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 224-3257 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cold casefayetteville police departmentrewardFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person County deputy involved in crash
Della Reese, singer and actress, dies at age 86
Pickpockets strike at Cary grocery stores
Raleigh BK manager robbed while making bank deposit
Deputy: Suspect shot minutes after shooting, injuring man
Suspects in Henderson police shooting identified
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
Show More
Police: Man tried to kidnap girl, 11, at NC Christmas show
Charles Manson dies at 83
Missouri approves using pigs for research, despite protests
Chris Christie getting road named for him in home county
White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
More Photos