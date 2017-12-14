Fayetteville police ID disabled man shot to death at home

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a man's death after he was found unresponsive inside a home Wednesday morning.Police said around 8:49 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 300 block of Plantation Road, off Ramsey Street.Charles Greene Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.His body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.Authorities said Greene was partially disabled due to childhood medical issues, which had left him partially visually and hearing impaired.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are investigating.Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.