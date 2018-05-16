  • Programming Alert: Due to breaking news the remainder of General Hospital will air later tonight

Fayetteville Police ID man, woman in deadly shooting

Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police identified on Wednesday the victims of a deadly shooting.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive.

Police said Giovanni Griffin, 23, of the 6700 block of Willowbrook Drive, died from his injuries. Deanna Robinson, 25, of the 2000 block of Powell Street, was injured and is listed in fair condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall at (910)-729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
