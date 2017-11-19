Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck

A man in Fayetteville died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Meadowcroft DrivePolice said they responded to the call at about 11:12 p.m.Authorities believe that 48-year-old Nathaniel Brown Jr. was trying to cross Ramsey Street when 29-year-old Candace Washington hit him with her 1999 Toyota.Brown died after being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Washington was not injured.Fayetteville authorities are investigating, additional information will be released as it becomes available.