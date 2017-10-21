Fayetteville police: Child dead after domestic disturbance

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a domestic dispute that happened in the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel located along the 4200 block of Ramsey Street.

Police said that they received the call at about 10:25 a.m on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a child laying on the floor of the hotel room.

The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died from the injuries.

Police said that they have someone in custody but are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective J. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimehomicidehomicide investigationFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cigarette ashes cause fire at Durham home
Van driver drives into pizza shop in Clayton
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
Confederate stickers stirring up debate at State Fair
5 living ex-presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert
Wildfires plunge vineyard workers, owners into same struggle
Crash closes I-40 westbound at White Oak Road near Garner
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
Show More
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Deer jumps through window at Wake County school
Raleigh mayoral candidates get testy at debate
Weekend construction will affect traffic to downtown Raleigh
Trump drawing of Empire State Building sells for $16,000
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos