The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a domestic dispute that happened in the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel located along the 4200 block of Ramsey Street.Police said that they received the call at about 10:25 a.m on Saturday.When they arrived, they found a child laying on the floor of the hotel room.The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died from the injuries.Police said that they have someone in custody but are still investigating.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective J. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934.