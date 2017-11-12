Fayetteville police investigate two armed robberies

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that involved a knife.The first robbery happened late Friday night at the Speedway Convenience Store on Raeford Road.Police said that a man walked into the store pulled out a knife and asked for money. The man then punched the clerk and took off running.Hours later another similar robbery took place at the Kangaroo Convenience store on Skibo Road.Officers said that a man approached the cash register pretending to buy some crackers, when the clerk opened the register the suspect pulled out a knife and asked for money.Police are still investigating the robberies and are trying to figure out if they are connected to each other.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.