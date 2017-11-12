Fayetteville police investigate two police armed robberies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating two armed robberies. They both involved a knife. (WTVD)

Fayetteville, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that involved a knife.

The first robbery happened late Friday night at the Speedway Convenience Store on Raeford Road.

Police said that a man walked into the store pulled out a knife and asked for money. The man then punched the clerk and took off running.

Hours later another similar robbery took place at the Kangaroo Convenience store on Skibo Road.

Officers said that a man approached the cash register pretending to buy some crackers, when the clerk opened the register the suspect pulled out a knife and asked for money.

Police are still investigating the robberies and are trying to figure out if they are connected to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberycrimeFayettevillefayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
Police chase ending in Durham results in crash
Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Show More
Fayetteville police searching for armed robbery suspect
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
NC online university offers scholarships for veterans
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
More News
Top Video
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Mike Krzyzewski reflects on 999 wins at Duke
More Video