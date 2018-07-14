ARSON

Fayetteville police looking for man who allegedly started fire at hotel

Fayetteville police are looking for a man who allegedly set a fire at WoodSpring Suites in Fayetteville Saturday morning. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are looking for a man who allegedly set a fire at WoodSpring Suites in Fayetteville Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 6820 Cliffdale Road location when police say the suspect put charcoal and lighter fluid on the counter, lit it on fire and walked away.

All occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated without injury and no one was displaced, officials said.

Anyone with information can call 910-483-TIPS or contact CrimeStoppers.
