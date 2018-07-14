Fayetteville police looking for man who allegedly started fire at hotel

| Help Identify |



This suspect walked into the lobby of @WoodSpringStay Suites on Cliffdale Road this morning around 4:30, put charcoal and lighter fluid on the counter, lit it on fire, and walked away.



Have info? https://t.co/nRJdoVFkHY or 910-483-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1cWGImvvZj