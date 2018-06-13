Fayetteville police looking for man accused of grabbing woman's purse, threatening to shoot her

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's, wearing a black and red Chicago bulls baseball hat, a Champion logo shirt and gray pants.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
Fayetteville police need help identifying a man who robbed a woman around the 900 block of McPherson Church Road.

On Monday, a woman was walking into work when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect threatened to shoot the woman until she handed over items from her purse including credit cards and her iPhone.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's, wearing a black and red Chicago bulls baseball hat, a "Champion logo shirt and gray pants. Police also mentioned he fled the scene in a model sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) and http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org .
