Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case

EMBED </>More Videos

Willie Pearl Mack has been charged in a 2011 rape case.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police said they have solved a cold case rape. Willie Pearl Mack is charged with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in a sexual assault case from 2011.

Mack was already behind bars, charged in an August 2016 kidnapping, robbery and rape. During that investigation, detectives got leads about him possibly being linked to a cold case from 2011.

In that Aug. 8, 2011, incident, investigators said a woman was walking down Person Street and was grabbed and pulled behind a building. She was then sexually assaulted.

Detectives said for some reason, the rape kit for that case had been sitting for years until it was sent off eight months ago to the FBI, which confirmed this week that Willie Mack was a match for a suspect.

Just last month, Attorney General Josh Stein expressed disappointment in the nearly 15,000 untested rape kits from agencies across the state.

Fayetteville Police Department teams up with the FBI through their Sexual Assault Kit partnership, which allows agencies to quickly test rape kits.

"In our department, we've tried to revamp and restructure how we handle all sexual assault cases," said Detective Robert DeShields.

DeShields works on the FPD's Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit. He spoke with the victim and said this break in her case will give her the closure she's been searching for.

"Obviously everything will never be perfect again, but it gives her some sort of reassurance that her journey is coming to an end," said DeShields.

Detectives said Mack did not know any of his victims. The FPD considers him a serial rapist. Mack is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $700,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultcold casefayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Garner Police respond after man shot at apartment complex
Elderly wife killed, husband severely burned in violent home invasion
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
Fayetteville man charged after police confiscate large amount of drugs
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin on United flight, airline confirms
Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Tar Heels have new motto: "Not Satisfied"
Cam Johnson banged up but aiming to play
Show More
Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in
NCGOP ups ante vs. Governor Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
Driver killed, multiple injured after bus carrying high schoolers crashes into ravine
Hours after being fired, emotional Tillerson tells his side of the story
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 13, 2018
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
Wake County girl raises money for Miracle League after cousin's death
Tar Heels have new motto: "Not Satisfied"
More Video