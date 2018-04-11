Fayetteville police are looking for a man who pulled out a woman out of her vehicle at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then stole her car.It happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the hospital at 1638 Owen Drive.The preliminary investigation revealed that 58-year-old Edward Eugene Elliott approached the victim as she was entering her vehicle. He approached the driver's side door and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.The victim began physically resisting, but Elliott was still able to pull her out of the vehicle.She then had to run over to the other side of her car and remove her 10-month-old child from the seat before Elliott drove away.Police charged Elliott with common law robbery, attempted abduction of a child, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony possession of stolen property.Detectives with the FPD's Robbery Unit are actively investigating the robbery and still need the public's assistance in locating Elliot and the victim's vehicle. The vehicle is described as 2003 Navy Blue Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina Registration TPV-3277.Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Eugene Elliott or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.