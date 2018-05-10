FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.
The incident happened Thursday morning while the officer was serving a search warrant.
BREAKING: @FayettevillePD says one their officers was exposed to Fentanyl during a search warrant. The officer was given two doses of Narcan and taken to the hospital. #abc11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 10, 2018
The officer was treated with two doses of Narcan and was taken to the hospital.
Officials have released the officer's identity.
Fentanyl an opioid which is used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anesthesia.