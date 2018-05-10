FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure while serving search warrant

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the officer was serving a search warrant.



The officer was treated with two doses of Narcan and was taken to the hospital.

Officials have released the officer's identity.

Fentanyl an opioid which is used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anesthesia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsFayettevillefayetteville police departmentfentanylFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE
Fayetteville mom accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
Russian hackers posed as IS to threaten military wives
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Arrest made in death of 18-year-old in Fayetteville
More Fayetteville
Top Stories
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore
Man injured in Ross Road shooting; Durham police investigating
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
First look inside The Dillon, the new face of Raleigh's warehouse district
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Show More
Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal
National Hurricane Preparedness Week: Emergency kit essentials
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park in Manhattan
Girl dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
More News