Fayetteville police search for 2 men accused of raping woman

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for two men accused of raping a woman.The incident happened Wednesday, October 18 along the 100 block of Ann Street.According to reports, the victim said she was sitting on a bench when she was approached by two males.The suspects assaulted the victim, raped her, and then fled the scene, detectives said.The first suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5'09", with blonde hair, brown eyes, muscular build, and he was wearing blue jeans at the time.The second suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 6'05", skinny build, with a short afro and a goatee, wearing a Yankees shirt, black jeans, and red shoes at the time.Those with information are asked to call police at (910) 366-5853.