Fayetteville police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect

Fayetteville police are actively searching for a wanted attempted murder suspect.Authorities have set up a perimeter in the area of Tallstone Drive and Ramsey Street attempting to locate 50-year-old Timothy Christopher Turbeville.Turbeville is wanted out of Florence County, South Carolina for the stabbing of a female victim early Sunday morning.Authorities were able to locate him in the Fayetteville area by tracing his phone.He was last seen in the area of Aloha Drive off of Ramsey Street after eluding officers in a motor vehicle which he abandoned on Aloha Drive.Turbeville is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Turbeville please call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.