Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Fayetteville police.On Tuesday, at just after 9 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an active assault against a victim in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.In a news conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said that the victim told 911 she was being held in her apartment against her will.Hawkins said that police had to force their way into the home and found the suspect was standing over the victim, who has been stabbed, with a weapon.Officials said the man refused to drop his weapon so an officer fired at him.The suspect and the victim, who is pregnant, have both been transported to the hospital and are both in critical condition.Hawkins said the officer who fired at the suspect is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.