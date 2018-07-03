Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police give update on officer-involved shooting (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Fayetteville police.

Fayetteville police responded to a report of an active assault in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.


On Tuesday, at just after 9 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an active assault against a victim in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

In a news conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said that the victim told 911 she was being held in her apartment against her will.



Hawkins said that police had to force their way into the home and found the suspect was standing over the victim, who has been stabbed, with a weapon.

Officials said the man refused to drop his weapon so an officer fired at him.

The suspect and the victim, who is pregnant, have both been transported to the hospital and are both in critical condition.

Hawkins said the officer who fired at the suspect is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle
Show More
What we know about the 12 boys and soccer coach found alive in cave after 10 days
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott
More News