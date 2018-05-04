Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants

(Credit: Brandi Lawrence)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The wife of a Fort Bragg soldier is thanking the Fayetteville community for stepping in during a tough time.



Kristopher and Brandi Lawrence just welcomed identical twin boys nearly two months before their official due date.

But after one week in this world, the twins continue to remain terribly small with a weight of about two pounds each.

Both are thankful for the support the community has extended to them. The family is living off of one income because Brandi was medically discharged from the army.

Her husband, Kristopher is a Fort Bragg soldier.

"It feels really good. I grew up being taught that you help people because they need it. If you can, help them. It feels good to be on the receiving end sometimes," said Kristopher.

He told ABC11 that twins run in the family. He was fortunate enough to be blessed with the duo.

Brandi said the community has donated a host of much-needed essentials.

"They've given bottles, diapers, everything you can imagine," said Brandi. "We came home one day and there was a brand-new diaper bag on our porch."

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so by emailing fayettevillepetsangelfund@gmail.com or dropping clothing off to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
Two Holly Springs students accused of stealing packages from front porches
Community fighting to block Triangle church from moving in
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
NC Wildlife officials issue water safety warnings following 10 deaths in 2018
Truck driver on terrifying I-95 chase: 'I actually looked right into the shotgun'
Chief: Two Spring Lake shootings not evidence of crime trend
Raleigh police investigating man's death as possible homicide
Show More
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
From 'I do' to let's bake: Raleigh couple makes baking dream a reality
Apex mom doubles full-time salary selling her artwork designs on Merch by Amazon
More News