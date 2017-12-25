Police: Fayetteville woman kidnapped at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend found safe

Suvanna Jacobs (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Police said a Fayetteville woman, who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, has been found safe.

Sunday evening, Fayetteville police tweeted that Suvanna Jacobs was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend 39-year-old Minnie Lee, and two other unknown males, at gunpoint.



Officers said the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a lime green Kia, adding that they believed Jacobs was in danger.

An hour later, the department tweeted again saying that the woman was found safe.



Detectives are working to determine what caused the incident; they have not commented on possible pending charges.
