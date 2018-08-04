Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say

Sofornia Faulkner

| Death Investigation |



Our traffic unit is currently along the 300 block of Andy Street reference a death investigation, which appears to be a hit and run.



Additional details --> https://t.co/WPDkMXFyWB pic.twitter.com/lPh4cbkxgf — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 3, 2018

Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with a death investigation after a body was found along Andy Street Friday.Sofornia Faulkner, 47, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.Officials discovered the body of 51-year-old Daren White after responding to a call from a passerby in the 300 block of Andy Street.White was pronounced dead on the scene and was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.The investigation revealed Faulkner assaulted White with her Honda Civic during a dispute. The two were in a domestic relationship for a number of years.Fayetteville police have no additional information to release.