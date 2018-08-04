Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say

Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with a death investigation after a body was found along Andy Street Friday.

Sofornia Faulkner, 47, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Sofornia Faulkner


Officials discovered the body of 51-year-old Daren White after responding to a call from a passerby in the 300 block of Andy Street.



White was pronounced dead on the scene and was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

The investigation revealed Faulkner assaulted White with her Honda Civic during a dispute. The two were in a domestic relationship for a number of years.

Fayetteville police have no additional information to release.

