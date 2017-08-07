Fayetteville's new police chief 'getting to know' the town

EMBED </>More Videos

Incoming Police Chief Gina Hawkins said Monday she is taking time to getting to know her new city.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville has a new "top cop" and she spent Monday night getting the lay of the land.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Incoming Police Chief Gina Hawkins attended Monday night's work session at City Hall.

Hawkins, the former deputy chief of the Clayton County, Georgia, police department, is Fayetteville's first female chief.

She takes over a department with more than 400 officers and a $54 million annual budget.

She said her mission is just "getting to know" her new town.

"I've already started meeting so many different people," Hawkins said. "Meeting the department heads; the community, that's on my agenda, getting to meet people, learning the new policies, learning what is going on. That's totally what's on my agenda right now."

Chief Hawkins has her first official day on the job August 14.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Brunch bill brings booze, business to Sunday mornings
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Couple arrested for sexual abuse of three minors
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
Some Smithfield homes will be without power Tuesday
NC GOP head defends fieryTweet about state Democrats
Show More
3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More News
Top Video
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
Kirby Derby coming to Raleigh's Dix Park
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
More Video