Fayetteville's new police chief 'getting to know' the town

Fayetteville has a new "top cop" and she spent Monday night getting the lay of the land.Incoming Police Chief Gina Hawkins attended Monday night's work session at City Hall.Hawkins, the former deputy chief of the Clayton County, Georgia, police department, is Fayetteville's first female chief.She takes over a department with more than 400 officers and a $54 million annual budget.She said her mission is just "getting to know" her new town."I've already started meeting so many different people," Hawkins said. "Meeting the department heads; the community, that's on my agenda, getting to meet people, learning the new policies, learning what is going on. That's totally what's on my agenda right now."Chief Hawkins has her first official day on the job August 14.