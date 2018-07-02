TERRORISM

Suspect accused of plotting terrorist attack on Fourth of July arrested, ABC News reports

A suspect has been arrested on terrorism charges in connection with planning an attack on the Fourth of July in Cleveland.

A suspect has been arrested on terrorism charges in connection with planning an attack on Fourth of July in Cleveland, ABC News sources confirmed.

The unidentified suspect was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend.

ABC News has learned the plot involved detonating a bomb around Independence Day, but that's all they're revealing at this time.

During a press conference Monday, FBI officials said the "suspect conducted surveillance in Cleveland and also expressed interest in 'chopping off heads and hands and disposing of bodies."'




This is a developing story, check back for updates.
