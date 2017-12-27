  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Feds charge man, say he sprayed feces on produce at South Carolina Harris Teeter

South Carolina man accused of spraying liquid fecal matter onto produce at Harris Teeter (Credit: WSCO)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
A man who authorities say sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a South Carolina grocery store now faces federal charges.

Charleston Police said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested Oct. 15 after a manager saw him empty a bottle of liquid with a bad odor like feces on the produce and other items at a Harris Teeter store in Charleston.

A police report suggested Hang was a contractor and was angry because he thought the store owed him money.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang earlier this month on charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and tainting a consumer product to cause commercial harm.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Hang, who remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
