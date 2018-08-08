Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage

EMBED </>More Videos

The 18-year-old woman was about 5 months pregnant at the time of her loss.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens --
An 18-year-old woman from Brooklyn had a miscarriage in the bathroom of the American Airlines flight from Charlotte.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office spent several hours onboard the aircraft.

The plane was later moved to an American Airlines hangar.

The woman, who did not alert the plane's crew, was admitted to the hospital after the flight landed.

"The OCME can confirm we're investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release cause and manner of death upon determination," a spokesperson with the medical examiner's office said.

The investigation caused a ripple effect of delays to at least one other American Airlines flight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathbabylaguardia airportinvestigationEast ElmhurstQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Show More
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
More News