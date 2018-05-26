BRAWL ON THE PLANE: Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on American Airlines flight to Miami

EMBED </>More Videos

Fight breaks out on flight headed from Saint Croix to Miami. (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida --
An American Airlines flight headed to Miami International Airport from Saint Croix turned into a boxing ring after a fight broke out between two passengers.

Bill Bolduc, a witness and passenger, recorded the fight Wednesday and told WSVN that it all stemmed from an unruly passenger asking for more alcohol.

"He was asking for more beer and more alcohol," he said.

In the video, you can hear a flight attendant deny the passenger's request.

Seconds later, another passenger got involved to help out.

Bolduc told WSVN that the instigator continued to lash out.

"Hitting the chair, swearing, yelling at other passengers, spitting at people at some point," said Bolduc.

The unruly passenger was taken into custody after the plane landed in Miami.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightamerican airlinesu.s. & world
Top Stories
Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North
'Incredibly courageous:' Chapel Hill FD credits 2 residents with saving girl in pool
Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham
Man charged after purse stolen from Fayetteville bounce house
Off-duty deputy's gun accidentally fires at NC bowling alley, fragment strikes child
Memorial Day by the numbers
Report blames PG&E equipment for causing 4 California wildfires
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
Show More
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
Man critically injured in Alston Avenue shooting in Durham
Rocky Mount police exchange gunfire with person by a tree
Judge orders release of video showing confrontation between officers, Raleigh man
Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day
More News