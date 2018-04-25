PERSONAL FINANCE

Tips for saving money this prom season

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are a few ways to save some money when shopping for prom. (WTVD)

By
Know someone trying to look fly on a budget this prom season?

MoneyCrashers.com has some tips to help:

Consider buying over renting

When it comes to buying a tuxedo, buying may be the best option instead of renting.

Buying will also save money down the road if you will wear the tux again.

Don't fear off brands

When it comes to dresses, if it's a great price and is beautiful, go for it!

It's likely no one is going to be checking the designer tag for a name brand.

Borrow a dress

If you have a cousin or friend with a dress you love, consider asking to borrow it.

It will give the dress a second chance at life and you the option of saving money!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeprommoneyshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
Waiting for your cruise robocall money? Keep waiting!
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Hoops panel says ban cheats, end 1-and-done
Police investigating pit bull attack on Lower Manhattan subway
Boy, 8, remains critical; Durham train crash called avoidable
Plastic surgery app targets kids
Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family
Show More
Domestic violence took Vance County woman's life, daughter says
Raleigh mom, child injured when own SUV rolls backward
Raleigh's booming corridor: Midtown East, home to Wegmans
Current Triangle traffic
Rapper Meek Mill freed from prison after high-court order
More News