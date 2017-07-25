PERSONAL FINANCE

Can you spot counterfeit money?

EMBED </>More Videos

Business owners are on alert as funny money resurfaces in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Counterfeit money has been surfacing recentely across the Triangle, can you spot a fake?

There is not a single, best way to identify counterfeit money, but there are some ways to help spot some of the more common features of fake currency.
  • Look at the serial numbers. If you receive several bills at the same time make sure the serial numbers are not the same.

  • Use a pen that detects counterfeit money, but do not rely solely on this detection method. The pens are not 100% accurate.

  • Check for the correct security strip located within the currency.

  • Check for watermarks located on the currency.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's Jon Camp with some quick ways to spot counterfeit bills.



The U.S. Secret Service handles cases of counterfeit money.

"There's always counterfeit money circulating at different points in time throughout the year," said Robert Trumbo, Resident Agent in Charge.

Trumbo is trained to spot a fake. He said technology is making it easier for criminals to manipulate money.

"With the scanners, with the printers, it's pretty evident it's low cost, it's low overhead," he said.
Trumbo said counterfeiting is more prevalent during the holidays and in busy areas.

"They're looking for high volume atmospheres to hide and get lost in the shuffle more or less," he said.

"There's always counterfeit money circulating," says Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Robert Trumbo.



Trumbo said the easiest way to detect a counterfeit bill is to hold it up to a real one.

KNOW YOUR MONEY
Learn more about the Secret Service's counterfeiting investigations

If you still cannot tell the difference, contact police.

Visit www.uscurrency.gov for a complete list of United States Currency security features and familiarize yourself with those features.

Police also want to know about any fake money floating around, and are asking residents to contact their local police department or local U.S. Secret Service office.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financecounterfeitsecret serviceraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
These tips can help you avoid becoming a skimming victim
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
Buyer Beware: Thieves manipulate online auctions
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Show More
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
Friend remembers teen killed in CA live stream crash
NC woman allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill husband
Survivor in human smuggling case says trailer was full
Pet fees waived in Harnett because of overcrowding
More News
Top Video
NC woman allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill husband
Governor to sign school bus camera bill
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Unaffiliated NC voters may soon catch GOP, gaining on Dems
More Video