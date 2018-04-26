PERSONAL FINANCE

'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents, AG warns

By and Rachael Scott
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
If you get a knock at the door from someone you don't know, be on guard. The North Carolina Attorneys General Office is warning residents about 'Distraction Scammers."

The agency said law enforcement in Wake County has received multiple reports of scammers posing as flooring salesmen, targeting the elderly.

According to reports, the crooks work as a two or three-person team and catch the victim off guard by citing friends, relatives, or previous work experiences to make the target feel more comfortable.

Once the "salesmen" are in the house, they demonstrate different flooring samples while one member of the group slips off to steal credit cards, cash, and jewelry while the resident is distracted.

The NC Attorneys General Office is also warning about another distraction scam that involves two women, one who appears to be pregnant and in distress. They appear at a potential victim's door, asking if the pregnant woman can use the bathroom. While one crook engages the victim in conversation or makes a telephone call, the other (who may not be pregnant at all) collects valuables while pretending to use the bathroom.

Be on the lookout for other frauds such as those posing as undercover police or different types of salesmen. If you encounter a scammer report it to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division
