PERSONAL FINANCE

'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents

By and Rachael Scott
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
If you get a knock at the door from someone you don't know, be on guard. The North Carolina Attorneys General Office is warning residents about 'Distraction Scammers.'

The agency said law enforcement in Wake County has received multiple reports of scammers posing as flooring salesmen, targeting the elderly.

According to reports, the crooks work as a two or three-person team and catch the victim off guard by citing friends, relatives, or previous work experiences to make the target feel more comfortable.

Once the "salesmen" are in the house, they demonstrate different flooring samples while one member of the group slips off to steal credit cards, cash and jewelry while the resident is distracted.

The NC Attorney General's Office is also warning about another distraction scam that involves two women, one who appears to be pregnant and in distress. They appear at a potential victim's door, asking if the pregnant woman can use the bathroom. While one crook engages the victim in conversation or makes a telephone call, the other (who may not be pregnant at all) collects valuables while pretending to use the bathroom.

Be on the lookout for other frauds such as those posing as undercover police or different types of salesmen. If you encounter a scammer report it to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesafe from scamsscamsscam targeting seniorsnorth carolina newswake county newsNCWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
North Carolina tax agency duplicated thousands of payments
Government funds spent on steak, seafood, employee parties
Gas prices aren't coming down any time soon
3 ways to save money this prom season
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 fatally shot during home invasion near Durham elementary school
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
12 dead dogs discovered at South Carolina home; 14 rescued
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
North Carolina tax agency duplicated thousands of payments
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Show More
How to do Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival
Injured Steelers LB Shazier makes surprise pick at draft
Man shot, woman detained after downtown Raleigh shooting
Wake County schools discuss change in student dress policy
800 Durham teachers vow not to come to school for a day
More News