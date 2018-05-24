PERSONAL FINANCE

Durham man scratches way to 'life-changing' $5 million jackpot

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Bobby Matthews Jr. of Durham said he plans to start a new career after he won a $5 million lottery prize.

"This is going to completely change my life," said Matthews, who works at a staffing agency. "I'm going to start investing in real estate."

His good fortune happened Monday night when he stopped by the Fast Food Mart on Roxboro Road in Durham and bought a $5 million Mega Cash ticket. He scratched the ticket when he got home.

"I was like, 'Wow!'" Matthews said. "My life literally just changed. We were so excited we couldn't sleep. We were up all night celebrating."

Matthews claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking a $5 million annuity of 20 payments of $250,000, or a lump sum worth $3 million. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,115,036.

The $20 ticket launched in May 2017 with three $5 million prizes and six $1 million prizes. One $5 million prize and two $1 million prizes remain.

Information from the NC Education Lottery
