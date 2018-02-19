Fayetteville businessman donates $10,000 to help PWC customers

Clarence Briggs, CEO of AIT Inc., left, presents a check to Johnny Wilson with Fayetteville Urban Ministry for $10,000.

A Fayetteville business executive opened his heart - and his wallet - to the Urban Ministry on Monday afternoon for financially strapped PWC customers.Last Monday, PWC customers spoke before city council accusing the utility company of taking advantage of its customers by constantly over-billing them. Clarence Briggs, CEO of AIT was among the many in the audience."I said, we need to do something," Briggs said.And he did.Briggs made a contribution of $10,000 to the Fayetteville Urban Ministry. The donation will be issued to residents who are struggling to pay their electric bills."This will go towards the folks that are truly in crisis and who needs it most," said Fayetteville Urban Ministry executive director Johnny Wilson.Wilson said the money will likely reach between 50-75 clients. It's a huge help that could free up money for families to help put food on the table or toward another much-needed household resource."I've written a lot of checks to a lot of people for a lot of money," Briggs said. "I've got to say this is the first time I really felt good about writing a check this size."