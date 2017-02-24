  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
MONEYSAVER

Finish out February with some freebies

By
February is winding down, but the freebies are heating up!

Participating O2 Fitness Centers in the Triangle are allowing free trials for non-members through Sunday, Feb. 26 as part of American Heart Month.

The Triangle Rowing Club is finishing up a week of free rowing Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Lake Wheeler Park in Raleigh. The trial is for high school students and 7th and 8th graders.

Saturday, Feb. 25 is Try Hockey For Free Day. The Orange County Sportsplex and Raleigh Iceplex are taking part.

Celebrate Mardi Gras without leaving the Triangle. Wake Forest Mardi Gras Street Festival will be downtown Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Raleighwood is hosting the 17th annual Academy Awards Gala Sunday, Feb. 26. The event offers free admission and wine tasting, and there will be prizes for best costumes. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Related Topics:
financemoneysaverfreebie friday
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MONEYSAVER
Wake County church holding free yard sale
Dress for Success holds boutique sale
How to score Freebies in February
Ways to save on movie tickets
More moneysaver
PERSONAL FINANCE
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
Phone scam targeting unsuspecting grandparents
Wake County church holding free yard sale
Medical bill mistake doubles cost for man's treatment
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
Man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Show More
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
NAACP to announce plans for NC economic boycott
Family of murdered Durham store owner needs help
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos