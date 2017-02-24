Finish out February with some freebies

February is winding down, but the freebies are heating up!
Participating O2 Fitness Centers in the Triangle are allowing free trials for non-members through Sunday, Feb. 26 as part of American Heart Month.
The Triangle Rowing Club is finishing up a week of free rowing Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Lake Wheeler Park in Raleigh. The trial is for high school students and 7th and 8th graders.
Saturday, Feb. 25 is Try Hockey For Free Day. The Orange County Sportsplex and Raleigh Iceplex are taking part.
Celebrate Mardi Gras without leaving the Triangle. Wake Forest Mardi Gras Street Festival will be downtown Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Raleighwood is hosting the 17th annual Academy Awards Gala Sunday, Feb. 26. The event offers free admission and wine tasting, and there will be prizes for best costumes. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
