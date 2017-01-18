Free Cyclebar classes and dollar days at Cary thrift store

The latest Cyclebar is opening in Cary on January 19 at 5022 Arco Street, in the new Alston Town Center at Route 55 and I-540 and to celebrate, free rides are being offered.
"For the next 11 days, rides are free as part of our grand opening celebration," said owner Joe Cece. "After that, our regular weekly ride schedule will be up as well."
The free ride event will run from January 19 through January 29. Riders must register for a class.
Meantime, Thrift 2 Gift Store in Cary is holding a bi-annual dollar days sale Januar 20 and 21. Proceeds from the sale help local and foreign charities who aid families and children in crisis. Clothing from this sale will benefit a chosen school/orphanage in India and Kenya. All clothing and shoes that are regular priced are just $1 and special priced items are half off.
Related Topics:
financemoneysaver
financemoneysaver